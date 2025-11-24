Why passive investing is gaining momentum among Indian investors amid market uncertainty

Markets can feel like a tug of war. One day you’re worried about global headwinds and changing power dynamics which may have impact on corporate houses. The next, you’re hearing upbeat forecasts about growth and corporate earnings. In times like these, a clear, long-term plan goes a lot further than chasing every new signal. That’s exactly why more investors, especially retail ones, are turning to passive strategies.

In the Indian context

India has seen a sharp rise in passive investing in recent years. Retail participation is growing, driven by demand for low-cost, transparent and accessible options like index funds and ETFs. Digital platforms have further enabled this shift, allowing investors to start and track their investments with ease. With growing accessibility, regulatory support and innovation, passive investing is becoming a key part of India’s long-term investing story.

Passive funds offer a dependable foundation for any investment strategy. No matter what you are investing for — retirement, a home, your child’s education or wealth creation they provide the stability and discipline needed to support long-term objectives. For new investors, they offer a simple, low-maintenance way to start. For experienced investors, they provide a way to balance more active strategies and reduce overall costs.

What makes passive investing especially relevant today is its evolving scope. The category is no longer limited to large-cap equity indices. Today, you can find passive options in debt markets, global exposures, sector-based indices, and even factor strategies which has gained very good traction globally. This variety makes it easier to create a portfolio that’s aligned with your goals and built to weather different market conditions.

Adding to this, it is important for investors to periodically review their passive investment portfolio to ensure alignment with their evolving financial goals and risk tolerance. While passive investing emphasises a “buy and hold” philosophy, life events and market changes may necessitate occasional rebalancing to maintain the desired asset allocation. Additionally, combining passive funds with a touch of active management or thematic funds can offer opportunities for enhanced returns and risk management. Ultimately, the key lies in building a thoughtful, well-diversified portfolio that embraces the benefits of passive investing while remaining adaptable to personal needs and market dynamics. This balanced approach empowers investors to harness market growth steadily and confidently over the long run.

Another crucial aspect of passive investing is the importance of staying invested through market fluctuations. Markets are inherently volatile, and reacting impulsively to short-term downturns can often lead to missed opportunities when the market rebounds. Passive investing encourages discipline and patience, helping investors avoid the pitfalls of market timing. Staying invested allows investors to benefit fully from the long-term growth potential of the market, capturing upswings that active trading might miss. Over time, this steadfast approach to investment can significantly enhance wealth accumulation and reinforce the power of compounding, ultimately supporting more secure and consistent financial outcomes.

Conclusion

In a world full of predictions and quick trades, passive investing offers clarity. It helps you stay focused on your long-term goals, harness the power of compounding, and avoid the stress of constantly trying to read the market.Whether you’re just beginning your investment journey or building toward retirement, passive funds can give you the stability and consistency you need. Investors can consider starting with a simple passive fund such as Nifty 100 or Nifty 500 Index fund as their core, stay invested and let time do the work.

The author is head – passives business at Axis AMC