MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 January 2025

Ola, Uber get consumer panel notices for 'different prices' for iPhone and Android users

Last month, Joshi had emphasised 'zero tolerance for consumer exploitation' and asked CCPA to conduct a thorough enquiry into these allegations

PTI Published 23.01.25, 02:44 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that the Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to cab aggregators Ola and Uber for alleged differential pricing for identical rides based on the user's mobile operating system -- Android or iOS.

"As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/ #Android) being used, Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their responses," Joshi said in a social media post. The move comes after multiple social media users pointed to fare differences in iPhones and Android phones for the same routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Joshi had emphasised "zero tolerance for consumer exploitation" and asked CCPA to conduct a thorough enquiry into these allegations.

Also Read

He had described this practice as a "prima facie unfair trade practice" and a "blatant disregard" for consumers' right to transparency.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pralhad Joshi Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Android IPhone
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bid to block Donald Trump's cancellation of birthright citizenship in federal court

Trump's order asserts that the children of noncitizens are not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, and orders federal agencies to not recognise citizenship for children who don't have at least one parent who is a citizen
Jaishankar.
Quote left Quote right

India always open to legitimate return of undocumented Indians in the United States

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT