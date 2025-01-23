MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pralhad Joshi says Apple gets notice over iPhone performance issues after IOS update

The notice seeks Apple's explanation regarding reported technical issues with the software update

PTI Published 23.01.25, 02:04 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday said the Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Apple Inc regarding alleged performance problems with iPhones following the iOS 18+ software update.

"The department, after examining consumer grievances, has issued a notice to Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter," Joshi said in a social media post.

The notice seeks Apple's explanation regarding reported technical issues with the software update.

The complaints have been received on the National Consumer Helpline regarding the performance issues of iPhones.

The notice marks the latest regulatory scrutiny of the technology giant's operations in India, a key growth market for smartphone manufacturers.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

