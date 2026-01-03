Foxconn, Samsung get PLI nod: Apple’s vendors lead Rs 41,863 crore electronics push

India has approved ₹41,863 crore in electronic component investments covering 22 new proposals from the likes of Foxconn, Dixon, Samsung and Tata Electronics among others as the Narendra Modi government steps up efforts to build local supply chains and challenge China.

The approvals from the ministry of electronics and information technology under the government’s ambitious Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, projected to generate output worth ₹2,58,152 crore, is aimed at reducing India’s import dependence for critical components and accelerate development of high value manufacturing in the country.

The approvals — third set of clearances under the scheme — are expected to generate 33,791 new jobs.

According to sources, a large chunk of investments and employment will come from Apple’s new vendors, who are now joining its global supply chain. Some of them will be exporting to Apple’s international locations.

Notably, Motherson Electronic Components, Tata Electronics, ATL Battery Technology India, Foxconn (Yuzhan Tech India’s), and Hindalco Industries are five vendors from Apple’s ecosystem.

The approved projects are spread across eight states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underlined the Centre’s focus on big reforms, enabling policies and efficient and speedy execution of projects and initiatives.

“The results are clearly visible sector after sector,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister asked the industry to prioritise setting up design teams and nudged players to go for Six Sigma to be globally competitive.

In the latest batch, the maximum investments are set to come in the category of enclosures (mobile enclosures are structural housings that protect and support internal electronic components, widely used in smartphones and handheld devices), where three projects will attract ₹27,166 crore worth of investments.

Nine projects fall in the PCB space (commonly used in consumer electronics, industrial controls and automotive systems) and would involve an investment of ₹7,377 crore, while ₹2,922 crore investment would go into a lithium-ion cell project.

With inputs from PTI