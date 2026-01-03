MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 January 2026

Foxconn, Samsung get PLI nod: Apple’s vendors lead Rs 41,863 crore electronics push

According to sources, a large chunk of investments and employment will come from Apple’s new vendors, who are now joining its global supply chain

Our Bureau Published 03.01.26, 08:37 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

India has approved 41,863 crore in electronic component investments covering 22 new proposals from the likes of Foxconn, Dixon, Samsung and Tata Electronics among others as the Narendra Modi government steps up efforts to build local supply chains and challenge China.

The approvals from the ministry of electronics and information technology under the government’s ambitious Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, projected to generate output worth 2,58,152 crore, is aimed at reducing India’s import dependence for critical components and accelerate development of high value manufacturing in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The approvals — third set of clearances under the scheme — are expected to generate 33,791 new jobs.

According to sources, a large chunk of investments and employment will come from Apple’s new vendors, who are now joining its global supply chain. Some of them will be exporting to Apple’s international locations.

Notably, Motherson Electronic Components, Tata Electronics, ATL Battery Technology India, Foxconn (Yuzhan Tech India’s), and Hindalco Industries are five vendors from Apple’s ecosystem.

The approved projects are spread across eight states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underlined the Centre’s focus on big reforms, enabling policies and efficient and speedy execution of projects and initiatives.

“The results are clearly visible sector after sector,” Vaishnaw said.

The minister asked the industry to prioritise setting up design teams and nudged players to go for Six Sigma to be globally competitive.

In the latest batch, the maximum investments are set to come in the category of enclosures (mobile enclosures are structural housings that protect and support internal electronic components, widely used in smartphones and handheld devices), where three projects will attract 27,166 crore worth of investments.

Nine projects fall in the PCB space (commonly used in consumer electronics, industrial controls and automotive systems) and would involve an investment of 7,377 crore, while 2,922 crore investment would go into a lithium-ion cell project.

With inputs from PTI

RELATED TOPICS

Samsung Foxconn
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SIR has a parent problem: Suspicious-mapping call for 24 lakh Bengal voters

Sources said these 24.21 lakh voters had come under suspicion on the grounds of too many of them linking themselves to the same parent — particularly, a parent who seemed too young to have had so many children when the previous SIR was conducted
Abhishek Banerjee waves to the gathering at the public rally in Baruipur on Friday. (PTI picture)
Quote left Quote right

People stood in line for demonetisation. 10 years on, people are standing in line for SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT