Nike partners with Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear brand

Nike will launch a new women's activewear brand in the U.S. this spring in partnership with Kim Kardashian-owned shapewear clothing company Skims, as CEO Elliott Hill works to bolster its portfolio to better compete with upstart brands.

Product innovation and a return to focus on its core sports roots have been at the forefront of Hill's mission to revive sales at Nike, which have been lagging strong growth at Hoka and New Balance.

The company's bid to appeal to women, who made up about 40% of its customers in 2023, was evident in Nike's first Super Bowl ad in nearly three decades, featuring star women athletes including Jordan Chiles, Caitlin Clark, Sha'Carri Richardson, A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu.

Skims was launched in 2019 and is valued at around $4 billion. It has seen a strong demand for its shapewear.

Nike said on Tuesday the new brand, called NikeSKIMS, would include training apparel, footwear and accessories for women.

The first collection will be launched at some retail locations in the U.S. as well as at NikeSKIMS' website. The brand would launch globally in 2026, expanding into more retail locations, as well as in the wholesale segment.

The brand would sit alongside other names under Nike's kitty, including Converse, Jordan, ACG and Nike SB.

Nike's shares were up 3% on Tuesday.