Nissan bets on 2026 revival in India, launches Gravite MPV; plans three new SUVs in 12 months

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. has outlined an aggressive India strategy, positioning 2026 as a turnaround year as it expands its product portfolio and dealer network in the country.

The company, which currently retails only the Nissan Magnite, on Tuesday launched its second model in India — the seven-seater MPV Nissan Gravite.

"When we say Nissan is committed to India, what's really important is the year 2026. This is going to be a year for the brand resurgence for Nissan in India," Nissan Motor India MD Saurabh Vatsa told reporters.

Beyond Gravite, the automaker plans to introduce a Tekton SUV and a larger seven-seater C-segment SUV later this year, strengthening its SUV-focused lineup.

"So in close succession, we are bringing in three new vehicles in almost 12 months from now. Therefore, the year of resurgence, which is going to be based on a product lineup which is broadly SUVs," Vatsa said.

He added that Magnite will continue to play a key role in the company’s India portfolio.

Highlighting exports as a core growth lever, Vatsa said the company will tap high-growth international markets to boost volumes.

"As we go ahead, export remains one of our fundamental foundational pillars...In FY 2026-27 we are going to cross the 1 lakh unit export mark from India," he said.

Outlining the broader roadmap, he noted: "Therefore, 2026 new approach, new products, new directions and this is going to be supported with the price coverage from six lakhs to almost up to Rs 20 lakhs."

"We are going to go from one segment of vehicles to four segments of vehicles and the potential of these four segments is almost 2.5 units, so that's a strong, robust number and a segment coverage," he added.

Dealer network expansion underway

The company is simultaneously expanding its retail footprint across Tier I and Tier II cities to improve accessibility and customer experience. Nissan plans to increase its dealership count to 250 by the end of the current fiscal year, up from around 160 outlets at present.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India, Nissan and Infiniti, reiterated the company’s long-term commitment to the market.

"This is one of the core markets for us, with the United States, Japan, China and the Middle East. And we are not committed for the short term. We are actually committed for the long term," he said.

He added that the company’s renewed push is centered on SUVs, in line with evolving consumer demand.

"India is central to Nissan's global ambitions. Our actions over the past year strengthening operations, expanding the network and embarking on a product offensive demonstrate our long-term commitment to this market," Sabbagh stated.

"The Gravite is not just a product launch; it marks the beginning of a sustained growth phase for Nissan in India," he added.

"With local manufacturing at our alliance partner facility in Chennai and a future-ready product roadmap, we are here to compete, grow and lead in the segments that matter," he stated.

Powered by a 1-litre petrol engine, the Gravite is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).