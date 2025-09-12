MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nepal’s hotel industry faces Rs 25 billion loss as student-led protests leave over 20 properties vandalised

PTI Published 12.09.25, 04:18 PM
A view of the charred Hilton Hotel after it was vandalised during the anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

A view of the charred Hilton Hotel after it was vandalised during the anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. PTI

Nepal's hotel industry, a vital revenue earner of its tourism-driven economy, has suffered a loss of over Rs 25 billion after nearly two dozen hotels across the country were vandalised, looted or torched during the recent student-led anti-government protests, according to a media report on Friday.

Among the worst hit is the Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu, which alone reported damages exceeding Rs 8 billion, My Republica news portal reported, quoting a statement issued by the Hotel Association Nepal (HAN).

Other leading domestic and international brand hotels in Kathmandu Valley, Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Jhapa, Biratnagar, Dhangadhi, Mahottari and Dang-Tulsipur also bore the brunt of the violence, it said.

Many affected hotels will not be able to resume operations without repair and reconstruction, affecting the jobs of more than 2,000 workers, the HAN said.

The association expressed concern that the destruction would make it difficult for hotels to meet financial obligations to banks and other institutions. It demanded a judicial committee to investigate the incidents, bring the perpetrators to justice and announce compensation for the affected businesses.

It also urged the government to roll out an economic relief package to support repair and reconstruction, stressing that restoring investor confidence is vital for tourism development and the country’s economic stability.

Tourism accounts for nearly 7 per cent of Nepal’s GDP and is a major source of foreign exchange. The hospitality sector in the Himalayan nation is still recovering from the pandemic shock.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Nepal Protests Student
