BMW launches locally assembled MINI Countryman C at Rs 47.5 lakh in India

BMW Group India has expanded its premium vehicle lineup with the launch of the locally assembled MINI Countryman C, priced at an introductory Rs 47.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The move marks a significant step in the brand's localisation strategy and positions the premium crossover as a more accessible offering in the luxury compact SUV segment.

Speaking at the launch event in Chennai, BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said the petrol-powered MINI Countryman C has been introduced at an aggressive price point to strengthen the brand's presence in the market.

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Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant, Chennai, said the launch represents a key operational milestone for MINI in India as the new Countryman C will be assembled locally through the completely knocked down (CKD) route at the company's Chennai facility.

CKD vehicles are imported in parts and components before being assembled at a local manufacturing unit.

According to Dose, local assembly has enabled MINI to position the Countryman C as a more competitive alternative to the performance-focused Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) All4.

Bookings for the premium crossover have opened across authorised dealerships nationwide, while customer deliveries are set to commence immediately.

Floridian Kuenstner, Vice-President, Mini, Region China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa, BMW Group, said the vehicle is based on the front-wheel-drive UKL2 platform, which it shares with the BMW X1.

The MINI Countryman C is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). The powertrain produces 156 bhp and 240 Nm of torque, with power delivered to the front wheels.

The crossover has been designed with enhanced road presence and a larger cabin, featuring ICE-specific styling elements such as a redesigned octagonal grille, updated front and rear bumpers, adaptive LED headlamps and champagne-coloured exterior trim.

Feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, head-up display (HUD), Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and Park Assistant Plus with a 360-degree camera.

The newly launched MINI Countryman C is expected to take on established rivals in the premium compact SUV segment, including the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.