MP to build helipad every 45 km, airport every 150 km under new aviation policy: CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said under the state's new civil aviation policy, a 'pucca' helipad will be built in every 45 km radius and an airport in every 150 km.

Yadav was speaking on Tuesday during a dialogue with industrialists in Indore in connection with the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit' to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.

The cabinet headed by Yadav on Tuesday approved the Madhya Pradesh Civil Aviation Policy-2025.

Talking about it, the CM said, "As per the policy, a pucca helipad will be built in every 45 km radius and an airport in every 150 km radius across the state." The state government will provide aviation companies a grant of Rs 7.50 lakh on every new domestic flight connecting Madhya Pradesh to other states of the country through new routes and Rs 10 lakh on every new international flight, he said.

Tenders will be called soon to start helicopter service to connect Indore, Ujjain and Omkareshwar, the chief minister said.

The cabinet headed by Yadav also approved the new Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Policy of the state.

Listing various provisions of this policy, he said the interests of those who set up a small industry with an investment of more than Rs 2.50 crore will also be protected.

Industrial areas developed by industrialists at private level will also get all benefits and facilities, which are provided to industrial areas developed by the state government, Yadav said.

To promote industrial development in western Madhya Pradesh, a metropolitan authority will soon be announced which will include a total area of 10,000 square kilometres of Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar and Shajapur districts, he said.

The chief minister also said that for the Simhastha fair to be held in Ujjain in 2028, different communities can permanently construct their 'dharamshalas', ashrams and dining halls in an area of 2,300 hectares, which will also benefit devotees coming to this religious event.

