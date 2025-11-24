Mobile users may face liability if SIM cards in their name are misused, warns DoT

Mobile subscribers could face legal consequences if a SIM card issued in their name is used for cyber fraud or any other illegal activity, the Department of Telecom (DoT) said in an official statement on Monday.

The DoT urged citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from using mobile devices that have tampered IMEI numbers.

It further cautioned against purchasing or operating procured or assembled devices—such as modems, modules, and SIM boxes—with configurable or altered IMEIs; obtaining SIM cards through fraudulent documents or impersonation; or giving SIM cards issued in their name to others who might misuse them.

"Citizens should be aware that using devices with tampered IMEI numbers, procuring SIM cards through fraudulent means, or transferring or giving their SIM cards to others who misuse them for cyber fraud can result in serious legal consequences. The original user may also be held liable as an offender in cases where SIM cards procured in their name are subsequently misused," the statement said.

The department also advised users against relying on mobile applications or websites that modify Calling Line Identity (CLI) or other telecom identifiers.

The Telecommunications Act, 2023, provides for strict penalties for tampering with telecommunication identifiers such as IMEI numbers on mobile phones and other devices. Violations can attract imprisonment of up to three years, fines of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both.

Additionally, under the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024, individuals are prohibited from altering IMEI numbers or using, producing, or possessing equipment that allows IMEIs to be configured, changed, or tampered with.

To help users stay secure, the DoT has recommended verifying device IMEI details via the Sanchar Saathi portal or mobile app, which displays the handset’s brand, model, and manufacturer.

"The government has also implemented the Sanchar Saathi initiative, providing digital tools for citizens to verify and secure their mobile connections.

The government has put in place strict checks to prevent misuse of telecom resources and ensure a secure telecommunications ecosystem for all citizens," the statement said.