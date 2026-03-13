Amazon India adds Guwahati-Kolkata route to Amazon Air cargo network to speed up Northeast deliveries

Amazon India has expanded its dedicated air cargo network by adding a new route connecting Guwahati and Kolkata, a move aimed at strengthening logistics and speeding up deliveries across the Northeast.

The new route will be serviced by Amazon Air, the company’s freighter service launched in 2023, which initially connected Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

According to the company, the expansion is expected to make shipments up to five times faster and improve delivery coverage across the seven Northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The inaugural Amazon Air flight to Guwahati was flagged off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

"For sellers in the region, the introduction of Amazon Air services to Guwahati will enable enterprises to connect with customers nationwide. Improved fulfilment speeds will allow businesses to reach a wider customer base and participate more meaningfully in India's rapidly growing digital economy, while also bringing the benefits of faster and more reliable deliveries to customers and communities across Assam and the wider Northeast region.

"Such advancements in logistics infrastructure are also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities for local youth. It is hoped that the operationalisation of Amazon Air services will further contribute to job creation and support the overall economic growth of the region," Ravi Kota, IAS, Chief Secretary, Assam, said.

Apart from operating its own cargo aircraft, Amazon India also utilises cargo capacity from other Indian airlines to support its logistics network.