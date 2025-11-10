MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 10 November 2025

Lenskart lists below issue price, recovers after early fall on market debut

Lenskart proposes to use the proceeds from the IPO for strategic initiatives, including capital expenditure to set up new company-operated, company-owned (CoCo) stores in India, and payments under lease, rent, and licence agreements for these CoCo stores

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 10.11.25, 12:25 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Shares of eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd made a muted debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, listing at a discount of around 3 per cent to its issue price of Rs 402 per share.

On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 390, down 2.98 per cent, before sliding 11.52 per cent to Rs 355.70. It later recovered to trade at Rs 403.80 apiece, up 0.44 per cent from the issue price.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the NSE, shares listed at Rs 395, a discount of 1.74 per cent, and fell as much as 11.41 per cent to Rs 356.10 before bouncing back to trade at Rs 404, up 0.5 per cent.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at 69,091.21 crore on the NSE.

The Rs 7,278-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Lenskart Solutions received a strong response from investors, with a subscription of 28.26 times on the final day of bidding, primarily driven by institutional buyers.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,150 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore equity shares by promoters and existing investors. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 382–Rs 402 per share.

According to the company, the proceeds from the IPO will be used for a range of strategic initiatives, including capital expenditure to establish new company-operated, company-owned (CoCo) stores in India, and for payments related to lease, rent, and licence agreements for these stores.

Lenskart also plans to invest in technology and cloud infrastructure, brand marketing and business promotion to enhance brand awareness, potential inorganic acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes.

In its pre-IPO funding round, SBI Mutual Fund invested Rs 100 crore in Lenskart, while Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), invested around 90 crore.

Founded in 2008, Lenskart began as an online eyewear platform in 2010 and opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013. The company is now one of India’s largest omni-channel eyewear retailers, offering a wide range of prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses through its online platform and retail network.

Lenskart has a strong presence across metro, tier-1, and tier-2 cities, along with expanding international operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

RELATED TOPICS

Lenskart Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What it means for a Kolkata girl to see her friend Zohran Mamdani become New York mayor

On election night outside a Yemeni café, Arabic beats slid into Bollywood hooks and then into a Bangla chorus. The footpath felt like Park Circus after rain with many tongues, one pavement, joy as the common tempo. Jackson Heights looked like Park Street
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital region, in New Delhi Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Delhi citizens protesting for better air quality are only wanting to carry out their own Kartavya

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT