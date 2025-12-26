MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bhopal and Khajuraho airports top Airports Authority of India's customer satisfaction survey

The survey report is based on the feedback collected from 58 out of 62 airports across the country

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 26.12.25, 04:01 PM
Bhopal and Khajuraho airports

Bhopal and Khajuraho airports Wikipedia

Airports in Bhopal and Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh, have achieved top marks in the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) nationwide customer satisfaction survey, an official said on Friday.

The survey, which collected feedback from 58 of the country's 62 airports, assessed passenger experiences across a range of services, the official added.

In the first round of the survey, conducted between January and June, Bhopal, Khajuraho, and Udaipur in Rajasthan topped the rankings, securing a perfect score for customer satisfaction.

During the second round, held between June and December, airports in Bhopal, Khajuraho, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in neighbouring Maharashtra scored 4.99 out of 5.

Four airports—Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Bhavnagar (Gujarat), Tezpur (Assam), and Kalaburgi (Karnataka)—were excluded from the survey due to the non-availability of flights, while Assam's Rupasi airport ranked lowest with just 3 points.

Khajuraho Airport, located in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district and renowned for its intricate temple sculptures, sees significant tourist traffic. The survey highlights that world-class passenger services are increasingly reaching smaller cities across India.

"Our top ranking twice in 2025 is the result of our entire team's commitment, toil and our continuous efforts to provide the best facilities to passengers," Khajuraho Airport's Director Santosh Singh told PTI.

