India insurance sector sees slower FY27 growth amid risks, regulatory shifts

India’s insurance industry is heading into a more measured growth phase in FY27, with life insurers expected to expand 8–11 per cent and general insurers clocking high single-digit gains, as the sector navigates regulatory shifts and rising geopolitical and market uncertainties.

Life insurance growth picked up momentum in FY26, with new business premium rising 15.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹4.59 lakh crore, compared with 5.1 per cent growth in FY25. The rebound was aided by normalisation in volumes after the revised surrender value norms and the reduction of GST on individual policies to nil.

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Industry executives expect the next phase of growth to be driven less by volumes and more by product quality and structural shifts in demand.

“FY27 is likely to mark a transition towards more sustainable, quality-driven expansion,” said Satishwar B, managing director and chief executive officer of Bandhan Life. “Protection and retirement planning will become central as India continues to face a large protection gap and rising life expectancy.”

He added that technology adoption—spanning AI-led underwriting, digital onboarding and faster claims settlement—will increasingly define competitiveness, while regulatory changes are pushing insurers towards better customer outcomes. “The move to allow 100 per cent FDI is expected to attract long-term capital, accelerate technology adoption and bring global best practices,” he said, cautioning that insurers must still address challenges around customer trust, product suitability and persistency.

“The industry now appears to have largely adjusted to the revised surrender value framework, and growth is expected to be stable at 8-11 per cent over the medium term, supported by product diversification, regulatory support, and continued expansion of digital distribution channels,” said Sanjay Agarwal, senior director, CareEdge Ratings.

The general insurance industry grew by 9.3 per cent in FY26, with the gross direct premium written during the year at ₹3.36 lakh crore. Insurers expect similar momentum to continue, though profitability pressures may intensify.

Analysts flagged multiple risks, including hardening reinsurance rates amid rising catastrophe risks, geopolitical uncertainty affecting marine and fire segments, and pricing pressures in corporate lines due to heightened competition.

“We expect a higher single-digit growth at the industry level,” Sanjeev Mantri, MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, told analysts at the Q4FY26 earnings call.

“Competitive intensity in the general insurance space, particularly in corporate lines across domestic and international markets, increased, leading to softer pricing trends and some pressure on underwriting discipline.

“This environment could weigh on profitability, with the possibility of relatively weaker financial performance for (non-life) insurers from Q1FY27 onwards, especially if claims experience becomes less favourable,” said Priyesh Ruparelia, director, CareEdge Ratings.

He added that ongoing tensions in West Asia remain a key overhang, with the potential to disrupt marine trade, elevate risk exposures and trigger repricing across segments, possibly leading to a broader recalibration of underwriting and risk management practices.