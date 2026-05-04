MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 04 May 2026

Ramkrishna Forgings Titagarh JV to begin Chennai wheel plant output in June

Unit targets 50000 wheels in FY27 for Indian Railways with capacity set to scale to 228000 units by 2029 and projected topline rising sharply at peak output

Our Special Correspondent Published 04.05.26, 08:32 AM
Ramkrishna Forgings Titagarh forged wheel plant

Representational picture

The consortium of Calcutta-based Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Rail Systems will commence production of forged wheels in June at its Chennai plant, billed as the second-largest such facility in Asia.

“We are going for commercial production next month,” said Naresh Jalan, managing director of RKFL, which owns 51 per cent of the JV.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consortium expects to produce about 45,000-50,000 forged wheels in FY27, with the entire production to be supplied to Indian Railways. It expects a topline of 500 crore from the unit. Production is expected to scale up to approximately 100,000 units in FY28, with the full capacity of 228,000 units to be reached by 2029. Apart from supplying to the Railways, the JV will cater to the private sector as well.

“Depending on the input cost, the JV is likely to have a topline of 2,500-2,800 crore at full capacity,” Jalan added.

The 2,000-crore project is funded through a mix of debt and equity. So far 480 crore of equity has been infused as of March 31. The project was executed in two phases — Phase I, costing 1,810 crore and Phase II, costing 370 crore.

While Ramkrishna Forgings manufactures and supplies closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro-alloy steel, and stainless-steel forgings, Titagarh Rail manufactures metro coaches and wagons, among others.

The forged wheel unit in Chennai is a major diversification project for both firms, and will bring an additional revenue stream for them.

RELATED TOPICS

Ramkrishna Forgings Titagarh
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal polls: EC appoints 138 additional counting observers for 293 constituencies

This apart, the EC has taken a series of other measures to ensure that the entire exercise of counting of votes is held smoothly
Mamata Banerjee after casting her vote on April 29
Quote left Quote right

The BJP is not coming, take my word for it. We are winning in Bhabanipur

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT