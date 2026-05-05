India’s Krutrim logs three-fold revenue rise, net profit in FY26; shifts focus to AI cloud

Krutrim has repositioned itself as a domestic AI cloud services provider, reporting a threefold jump in FY26 revenue to about Rs 300 crore and its first annual net profit with a profit after tax margin exceeding 10 per cent.

The shift follows a late-2025 realignment that redirected capital and talent toward its core AI cloud stack, including pausing chip design efforts. The company said this move underpins its transition to a sustainable, infrastructure-led business model.

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Krutrim now offers a full-stack cloud service built entirely in-house and deployed at scale without external dependencies. Its vertically integrated platform is designed to deliver optimized performance, cost efficiency, and greater control for AI and enterprise workloads.

Among a limited set of Indian players operating domestically built, full-stack AI cloud services at production scale, Krutrim supports complex, real-time use cases across mobility, manufacturing, and customer operations.

The pivot has reshaped the business into a financially self-sustaining model, with no immediate need for external funding, including from its founder. The company said the profitability milestone reflects both revenue growth and disciplined operations centered on AI cloud services.

A Krutrim spokesperson said," The company has reached an important milestone of being profitable, self-funded, and gaining market traction. Our AI cloud is built for Indian enterprises, by Indian engineers. The external client momentum we are seeing validates the depth of our platform.

The repositioning is already translating into market traction, with more than 25 large enterprise customers across telecom, financial services, consumer internet, AI and deep-tech, healthcare, logistics, and other digital-first sectors, extending beyond the Ola Group.

Krutrim also reported strong demand for its GPU compute capacity, with a majority already committed to external enterprise workloads.

With domestically built infrastructure and a self-funded operating model, the company is aiming to expand its enterprise cloud footprint amid rising demand for sovereign, India-built AI cloud services.