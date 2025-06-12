MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jio BlackRock gets Sebi, BSE nod to start investment advisory operations in India

With this licence, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers will now focus on developing a digital-first product designed to meet the evolving needs of investors, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers said in a statement

PTI Published 12.06.25, 09:46 AM
Marc Pilgrem, MD and CEO

Marc Pilgrem, MD and CEO

Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd and US-based BlackRock Inc, on Wednesday said it has received regulatory approval from Sebi and the BSE to commence operations as an investment adviser.

This follows the announcement on May 27, 2025, of regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Ltd to commence operations as an investment manager for its mutual fund business.

With this licence, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers will now focus on developing a digital-first product designed to meet the evolving needs of investors, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers said in a statement.

Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers also announced the appointment of Marc Pilgrem as its MD and CEO.

As Indian investors increasingly seek personalised, insight-driven financial solutions, this joint venture is poised to democratise access to world-class advisory services, JFSL MD and CEO Hitesh Sethia said.

