IndiGo's Mumbai-Krabi flight delayed over three hours, chaos onboard

A Krabi-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai was delayed for more than three hours, leading to heated altercations between the crew members and the passengers.

The airlines cited multiple reasons behind the delay in takeoff and said two passengers behaved "inappropriately", while fliers, who had boarded the flight, alleged that there was no communication to them from the airline.

IndiGo said in a statement on Friday said two of the passengers onboard behaved "inappropriately" during the wait time and were declared "unruly".

In a purported video, being circulated on social media, some passengers could be seen venting out their frustration on the cabin crew.

Only last month -- between December 2 and December 9 -- hundreds of IndiGo flights were cancelled across the country per day, leaving lakhs of passengers stranded at airports across the country.

"IndiGo flight 6E 1085 to Krabi was initially delayed from Mumbai due to a combination of reasons including late arrival of incoming aircraft, air traffic congestion and crew exceeding their duty time limitations," IndiGo said in the statement.

However, it did not share information like the scheduled departure time, actual time of departure and the number of passengers onboard.

As per flight tracking website flightradar24.com, IndiGo flight 6E1085 was scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 4.05 am. The flight, however, departed at 7.45 am.