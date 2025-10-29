IndiGo CEO says India not blocking foreign flight rights, calls bilateral image ‘wrong’

Highlighting the potential for international opportunities, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Wednesday said the image that India is not giving bilateral flying rights to overseas carriers is "wrong".

IndiGo, which has over 400 planes and is the country's largest airline, has been rapidly expanding its International network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerns have been expressed by certain overseas carriers, especially Gulf airlines, about India not increasing the bilateral flying rights. India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets.

Also Read IndiGo resumes direct flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou after five-year gap

Against this backdrop, Elbers asserted that the Indian government is taking the right steps with respect to bilateral flying rights and added that it requires a "balanced approach".

The image that India is not giving bilateral flying rights is "wrong" and the country gives selective traffic rights wherever it makes sense, the IndiGo chief said.

According to him, there is an enormous opportunity to have direct flights to international destinations from India.

IndiGo is a household brand in India but is a "new kid on the block" for overseas customers, Elbers said as he mentioned about international expansion and efforts to make it a global airline.

In recent times, IndiGo has expanded its international network by commencing flights to London, Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Manchester.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.