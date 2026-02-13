AAIB rejects Italian media report blaming pilot for Air India AI171 crash probe

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday categorically denied an Italian media report that tries to shift blame for the AI171 plane crash in June 2025 to pilot error.

The Bureau called the report “incorrect and speculative”, clarifying that the investigation was still underway.

“The investigation is still in progress. No conclusions have been reached,” AAIB said.

“The preliminary report released earlier provided factual information available at that stage. The final investigation report, containing conclusions and safety recommendations, will be published upon completion of the investigation in line with established international norms.”

According to a report in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, sources familiar with the probe said the incident was the result of a technical fault but was an “intentional act” as one of the pilots intentionally turned off the fuel switches.

The probe team has urged media organisations to exercise restraint and avoid premature speculation.

“Unverified reporting causes unnecessary public anxiety and undermines the integrity of an ongoing professional investigation,” the AAIB said, expressing its full commitment to the high standards of aviation safety.

The preliminary report revealed that fuel supply to both engines of Air India flight AI171 was cut off just seconds after takeoff.

Pushback from airlines

A group representing India’s top airlines, IndiGo and Air India, has asked the government to dilute proposed fatigue management rules for cabin crew, warning they could disrupt flight schedules and limit growth prospects, a letter shows.

The pushback from the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) on a key Indian government proposal comes after IndiGo, the country’s largest airline,cancelled about4,500 flights in December due to poor planning for new fatigue management rules for pilots.