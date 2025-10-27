IndiGo resumes direct flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou after five-year gap

IndiGo has restarted direct flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, marking the return of passenger air connectivity between India and China after more than five years.

The first flight, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, departed from Kolkata at around 10 pm (IST) on Sunday and landed in Guangzhou at 4:05 am local time. The return flight arrived in Kolkata at around 7:50 am (IST) on Monday. The airline said the service will operate daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline is the first Indian carrier to resume non-stop flights between the two cities, describing Guangzhou as “a major commercial hub.”

“It opens doors for Chinese travellers and investors to explore the rich culture and growing markets of India. This strategic move will enhance bilateral ties, support MSMEs, and boost tourism, education, and healthcare in both countries,” Elbers said in a statement.

A ceremony was held at Kolkata airport before the inaugural flight, attended by Airport Director Pravat Ranjan Beuria, senior IndiGo officials, and Chinese Deputy Consul General Qin Yong, who lit a ceremonial lamp.

IndiGo will also expand its China network by launching flights between Delhi and Guangzhou from November 10, the airline announced.

Direct air services between India and China had been suspended since early 2020 following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the eastern Ladakh border tensions. Before the suspension, more than 40 weekly flights connected Indian metros with Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Kunming.

The resumption follows recent diplomatic engagements, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China in August, where he and President Xi Jinping emphasized viewing the two nations as “partners in development rather than competitors.”

Also Read China Eastern Airlines to resume direct Shanghai–Delhi flights from November 9

The Union government’s decision to reopen tourist visas for Chinese nationals also paved the way for restoring air services.

Speaking at the ceremony, Qin Yong described the occasion as “a very important day” for India-China relations.

“After five years of suspension, it is a very big improvement for the bilateral relations. We expected this for a long time, and it is very important for our bilateral relations,” Qin told ANI.

He called the resumed flights the “first fruit” of the recent high-level consensus between Modi and Xi.

“From the Chinese side, the bilateral relation with India is very important. The meeting between our leaders has shown common consensus, and today the resumption of the direct flight is the first fruit we got after the two leaders’ agreement,” Qin said.

Qin also underlined that both countries should focus on partnership rather than rivalry, noting their shared roles as leading members of BRICS, the SCO, and the Global South.

Kolkata airport director Dr PR Beuria called the occasion a “great moment,” highlighting the government’s initiative and the Airports Authority of India’s support.

“It is a great initiative by the government of India. And as the airport authority, we are providing every facility. It will be a regular flight. Currently, only IndiGo is operating,” Beuria said.

He added that the new route would “boost business, tourism, and connectivity between Kolkata and Guangzhou,” strengthening Kolkata’s position as a key international aviation hub in eastern India.