IndiGo appoints Amitabh Kant as additional director after security clearance

Kant has been appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, effective from the date of receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation

PTI Published 17.09.25, 03:22 PM
Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant File picture

IndiGo on Wednesday said Amitabh Kant has been appointed as an additional director on its board with effect from September 15 after receiving security clearance from the civil aviation ministry.

On July 3, the airline had announced the appointment of Kant, a former Niti Aayog CEO and India's G20 Sherpa, to the board.

"... the company has received the requisite security clearance dated September 15, 2025, from MoCA yesterday. Accordingly, Kant's appointment shall be effective from September 15, 2025," InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said in a regulatory filing.

Kant has been appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, effective from the date of receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

