Wednesday, 28 May 2025

IndiGo announces appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as new Chairman

Mehta has been a Member of the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd since May 2022

PTI Published 28.05.25, 04:09 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as the new Chairman, succeeding Venkataramani Sumantran.

Mehta has been a Member of the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) since May 2022.

In a release, IndiGo said Mehta succeeds Sumantran, who stepped down from the post after the completion of his five-year term as a board member.

Sumantran was appointed as the Chairman in May 2022 and, post-COVID, navigated the Board during IndiGo’s strong recovery and incredible growth over the past three years, the release said.

Mehta, who was an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, has served as Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India and as CEO of Shell Markets and Shell Chemicals, Egypt, among other roles. He has also served on the boards of various companies.

A Mathematics graduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, Mehta also holds master's degrees in Politics and Economics from Oxford University and in Energy Economics from Tufts University.

Apart from Mehta, there are six members on the company's board, including co-founder Rahul Bhatia, as per information available on the IndiGo website.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, IndiGo promoter and co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and his family trust reduced their holdings by divesting a 5.72 per cent stake in the airline for Rs 11,564 crore through open market transactions.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

