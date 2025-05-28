IndiGo to commence services from Navi Mumbai airport, international flights from November

IndiGo on Wednesday said it will be the first airline to start commercial operations from the Navi Mumbai airport and its international services from the new airport are expected to commence in November this year.

While the date for commencement of the airport's commercial operations is yet to be officially announced, sources said the operations are expected to start by August.

The airport, the second one for Mumbai, is being developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (NMIAL), a public-private partnership entity owned by Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO).

IndiGo said it will operate 18 daily departures (36 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs)) from the airport to over 15 cities from Day 1, making it the first airline to commit to operating from the airport at the start of commercial operations.

"This will be increased to 79 daily departures (158 ATMs), including 14 international departures by November ’25, and further scaled up to over 100 daily departures (200 ATMS) by March ’26. By November ’26, the operations will be further built up to 140 daily departures (280 ATMs) including 30 international departures," according to a release issued by IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

Once fully complete, the airport can handle 90 million passengers and 3.2 MMT of cargo per annum.

The airport will create a dual-airport system for the financial capital of the country, enabling the de-congestion of Mumbai airport and enhancing the overall passenger experience, the release said.

