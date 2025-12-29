India’s industrial production grows at two-year high of 6.7% in November

India’s industrial output accelerated to a two-year high of 6.7 per cent in November, supported by robust growth in the mining and manufacturing sectors, official data released on Monday showed.

Factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had risen by 5 per cent in November 2024. The last time industrial production recorded a higher growth rate was in November 2023, when it surged 11.9 per cent.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) also revised the October 2025 industrial production growth marginally upward to 0.5 per cent from the provisional estimate of 0.4 per cent issued last month.

According to the NSO data, manufacturing output increased by 8 per cent in November 2025, up from 5.5 per cent in the corresponding month a year earlier. Mining activity expanded by 5.4 per cent, compared with a growth of 1.9 per cent in November last year.

In contrast, power generation declined by 1.5 per cent during the month, reversing a 4.4 per cent expansion recorded in the year-ago period.

For the April–November period of FY26, overall industrial production growth slowed to 3.3 per cent, down from 4.1 per cent in the same period of the previous financial year.