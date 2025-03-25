India’s business activity growth slows in March amid slowdown in the services sector

Growth in India’s overall business activity softened in March as robust manufacturing expansion failed to offset a slowdown in the services sector, a private survey showed on Monday.

HSBC’s flash India Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, slipped to 58.6 in March from February’s final reading of 58.8, lower than a Reuters poll’s median prediction of 59.0. The 50-mark divides growth from contraction.

The manufacturing PMI index increased to 57.6 from 56.3, remaining in the expansion territory for more than three-and-a-half years. But the dominant-services sector’s PMI index fell to 57.7 from 59.0 in February, contributing to the fall in the overall index.

“India’s manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace in March ... The output index rose to its highest level since July 2024,” noted Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

New orders — a key gauge for demand — and output, rose from last month, signaling better operating conditions for manufacturers. In contrast, new business in services eased as demand took a hit. However, international demand for both manufacturing and services slowed, expanding at the slowest pace in three months.

“The moderation in new export orders growth was also noteworthy amid tariff announcements,” he added.

The US has imposed fresh tariffs on goods from China, Canada and Mexico. More tariffs on US trading partners are looming on April 2.

Indian businesses were less upbeat about future activity as sentiment for the coming year fell to a seven-month low, which also slowed the pace of hiring.