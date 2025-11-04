India’s biggest airline IndiGo reports Rs 2,582 crore net loss in Q2 amid currency fluctuations

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India’s largest airline IndiGo, announced a net loss of Rs 2,582.10 crore for the quarter ending September, primarily due to adverse currency movements.

This compares with a loss of Rs 986.7 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. IndiGo commanded a 64.3 per cent share of the domestic market as of September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s total revenue rose to Rs 19,599.5 crore in Q2, up from Rs 17,759 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to its regulatory disclosure.

IndiGo clarified that excluding the effects of currency fluctuations linked to dollar-based future liabilities, the airline posted a net profit of Rs 103.9 crore, a notable improvement over the Rs 753.9 crore net loss during the same period last year.

CEO Pieter Elbers highlighted that optimiser capacity deployment helped the airline achieve a 10 per cent increase in revenue, excluding currency impact, along with an operational profit of Rs 104 crore, reversing last year’s operational loss.

“The industry faced considerable external challenges at the start of the year, but conditions stabilised in July, with a strong rebound in August and September. We have adjusted our operational plans upwards for the second half of the year to meet rising demand and sustain growth momentum,” Elbers stated.

He also indicated a capacity growth forecast of low double digits for the full financial year 2026.

Shares of the airline closed marginally lower by over 1 per cent at Rs 5,635 on the BSE.