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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 July 2026

Ethanol blend: Work in progress as Centre defends 20% fuel mixing target

Government says findings from the nationwide programme will emerge next year while warning that litigation could disrupt supply contracts

Our Bureau Published 01.07.26, 09:02 AM
20 per cent ethanol blending in India

TRIAL BY FUEL: A petrol car fuel tank marked for E20 petrol Sourced by the Telegraph

The government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that India’s programme to blend 20 per cent ethanol with petrol is still being assessed, with the impact of the initiative expected to become clearer by next year.

At the same time, it maintained that the policy decision to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending will continue despite concerns surrounding the programme.

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The submission came during the Supreme Court’s hearing of a petition filed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), which has challenged a Karnataka High Court order relating to ethanol allocation for the 2025-26 supply year.

The dispute arose after the High Court, in an order dated June 23, directed oil marketing companies—BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) — to examine a distillery’s request seeking a higher ethanol allocation before the tender process was completed.

Representing the Centre, Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the apex court that revisiting completed allocations could have wider consequences for the country’s ethanol blending programme.

“The government is trying to experiment with 20 per cent ethanol blending. We will have results of that by next year,” Venkataramani told the court.

He further submitted that ethanol supply contracts had already been concluded in October 2025 and cautioned that similar petitions pending before several high courts could interfere with the implementation of the national policy.

“The ethanol supply contracts had already been finalised in October 2025. Such petitions are pending before several high courts. This will impact the national policy,” he said. According to the Attorney General, permitting a revision in allocation for one supplier could encourage similar claims by other producers, triggering multiple rounds of litigation and affecting the nationwide supply chain.

He also informed the court that BPCL, which is coordinating the ethanol blended petrol programme, had received cumulative supply offers of approximately 1,759 crore litres following the tender exercise.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court questioned why the petitioners had not first approached the Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court before moving the apex court. Venkataramani responded by stressing the urgency of resolving the matter before October, when fresh ethanol supply contracts are scheduled for renewal.

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