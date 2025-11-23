MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 23 November 2025

Indian Railways hits 1 bt freight milestone as reforms boost 2025-26 cargo growth

Cumulative loading reaches 1020 mt on higher daily throughput and rising movement of coal cement containers and other commodities as policy shifts in bulk logistics support sustained momentum

Our Bureau Published 23.11.25, 07:38 AM
Workers unload sacks from a freight train.

Workers unload sacks from a freight train. PTI

Indian Railways has crossed the 1-billion-tonne (bt) freight loading milestone in 2025-26. As of November 19, cumulative loading stood at 1,020 million tonnes (mt), supported by higher daily throughput of around 4.4 mt, up from 4.2 mt a year earlier, the ministry said on Saturday.

Coal remained the largest contributor at 505 mt, followed by iron ore (115 mt), cement (92 mt), containers (59 mt), steel (47 mt), fertilisers (42 mt), mineral oil (32 mt), foodgrains (30 mt) and raw materials for steel plants (20 mt). Other commodities accounted for 74 mt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freight loading between April and October rose to 935.1 mt, compared with 906.9 mt last year, reflecting steady year-on-year growth.

The ministry said targeted sector reforms, especially in cement logistics are contributing to the momentum. These include the new policy for bulk cement terminals and rationalised freight rates for cement moved in containers.

The ministry said in a statement that rising rail-based freight supports lower logistics costs and aligns with national clean-transportation goals.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Railways Freight Train
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Centre to re-notify draft rules on new labour laws as trade unions threaten nationwide stir

A joint platform of 10 central trade union organisations — including the Congress-affiliated Intuc, CPM-backed Citu and CPI labour arm Aituc — has termed Friday’s notification a 'declaration of war against the working class'
(From left) Economist Parakala Prabhakar, academic Om Prakash Mishra, former minister Purnendu Basu and activist Yogendra Yadav at the event at Kolkata Press Club on Saturday
Quote left Quote right

Voters choose the government. But with SIR, it is now the government choosing the voters

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT