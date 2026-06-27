L&T plans Rs 2,500 crore data centre as major firms line up fresh investments in Bengal

Engineering and infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is planning to deepen its presence in Bengal with a proposed Tier-3 data centre involving an estimated investment of about ₹2,500 crore, while the first phase of LTI Mindtree’s technology campus at the state’s Silicon Valley hub is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated shortly.

“We are interested in building a Tier-3 data centre with a capacity of 30 MW. We have sought around 5-10 acres of land from the state government for the project,” Dip Kishore Sen, former L&T board member and adviser to chairman and managing director S.N. Subrahmanyan, told The Telegraph on the sidelines of a BCC&I summit.

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Sen said L&T is also progressing with its software park at the Silicon Valley hub in phases. “The project, with an investment of around ₹2,500 crore, is expected to generate employment for nearly 25,000 people. The first phase is almost complete and is expected to be inaugurated soon,” he said.

Berger Paints India is also looking to step up its investments in the state, subject to the government’s industrial incentive policy announcement. MD and CEO Abhijit Roy said the company could enhance its proposed investment in its greenfield Panagarh plant to over ₹600 crore from the earlier planned ₹350-400 crore.

“We are waiting for the state government to announce the industrial policy and incentives. Once that is done, we would like to scale up the investment,” Roy, who is also president of the BCC&I, said.

Berger had announced an investment plan of ₹1,800 crore across Bengal and Odisha last year to strengthen its manufacturing footprint in the East.

Haldia Petrochemicals reiterated its commitment to Bengal, with whole-time director and CEO Navneet Narayan saying the company is investing ₹6,000 crore to set up the country’s largest integrated phenol and acetone plant.

“The current environment has encouraged us to invest more. We are working towards commissioning the project and dedicating it to the nation and Bengal by Puja,” he said.

Jayanta Roy, MD of Peerless General Finance and Investment Company, said the Peerless group is on track to invest ₹1,000 crore across its healthcare and real estate businesses.