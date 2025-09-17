India-US relations positive, every situation will be addressed satisfactorily: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said relations between India and the US remain positive as leaders of both countries are friends, and asserted that every situation will be addressed satisfactorily.

Greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, Goyal drew parallels between initiatives launched by him and Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. He cited various welfare initiatives launched by the Centre for various sections of society.

ADVERTISEMENT

"People had forgotten Mahatma Gandhi's appeal for cleanliness, but PM Modi rejuvenated it. Similarly, Gandhiji gave a call for 'swadeshi' and Modi connected it with the people," Goyal said while addressing a press conference.

He maintained that relations with the United States remained positive.

"We have been holding discussions for the last few months. Yesterday, a US representative was here. Talks are going on. President Donald Trump also wished Modi on his birthday. India and the US are friendly countries; our leaders are friends. Every situation will be addressed satisfactorily," Goyal added.

Also Read Discussions with US on trade deal positive, both sides to push for early conclusion

The Indo-US ties came under strain after President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. The goodwill eroded fast as Trump’s aides ratcheted up the anti-India rhetoric over the buying of crude oil from Russia, linking it to bankrolling the Ukraine war.

The BJP MP from Mumbai stated that the Modi government had ensured "politics of principles instead of appeasement" with schemes reaching every needy person without bias.

Citing 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar', launched by Modi in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, Goyal underlined the importance of medical check-ups for women.

"If required, PM Modi will pay the bill. The idea is to make families healthy and strong,” Goyal added.

He referred to free eye testing camps and distribution of spectacles, among other initiatives.

"In one initiative, a tree is planted in the name of one’s mother, connecting families emotionally with environmental protection", Goyal said, adding that he had visited camps in North Mumbai.

The Union Minister referred to the 2025 budget wherein two major reliefs – income tax relaxation up to Rs 12 lakh and reforms in GST- were promised under Modi's leadership.

"These measures will drastically bring down the cost of several items while boosting trade and industry," Goyal said, adding that the business community has assured that the benefits of the slashed GST will be passed on to the people.

"Consumers will feel that prices of daily use items are coming down," he added.

Alluding to surveys that purportedly ranked PM Modi as the world’s most popular leader, Goyal said, "Some people cannot digest it, but we believe in positive thinking." "By 2047, we will become Vishwaguru. That is the dream of Modi. The country needs him, and we wish him on his birthday,” he added.

Goyal asserted that India’s progress would continue to be powered by new technologies and the IT sector.

"India will continue to expand in different areas, skill and retrain our people, and adopt new technologies. The IT sector is looking for newer technologies, adopting them and creating greater opportunities for our young men and women,” Goyal said, adding that the infrastructure development has been unprecedented in recent years.

He lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for expanding infrastructure.

"In his first term (as CM in 2014-19), he worked remarkably on infrastructure. In his second term, it seems like he has put wings. Dighi plug-and-play industrial park, Wadhwan port, Navi Mumbai international airport – the pace of development is noteworthy,” he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.