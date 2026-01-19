India urged to push EU to ease non-tariff curbs as free trade pact nears finish line

India should press the European Union to dismantle a “dense web” of non-tariff barriers that continue to restrict domestic exports, particularly in agriculture and pharmaceuticals, under the proposed free trade agreement, economic think tank GTRI said on Monday.

Such barriers, the group warned, often blunt the gains promised by tariff reductions, limiting market access for Indian products even when duties are lowered on paper.

The long-pending India–EU free trade agreement is expected to reach a conclusion later this month, with an announcement likely on January 27 during the visit of a senior European Union delegation to New Delhi. Negotiations, which began in 2007, have stretched over 18 years and are now nearing the finishing line.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be on a state visit to India from January 25 to 27. Both leaders are scheduled to attend India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations as chief guests.

According to GTRI, Indian exporters continue to face regulatory delays in pharmaceutical approvals within the EU, alongside stringent sanitary and phytosanitary norms that affect agricultural shipments, including buffalo meat. The think tank also flagged complex testing, certification and conformity-assessment requirements that raise compliance costs and slow entry into European markets.

Unless these non-tariff hurdles are addressed meaningfully, GTRI cautioned, the economic promise of the free trade pact may remain largely unrealised for key Indian sectors.

Agricultural exports such as basmati rice, spices and tea are frequently rejected or subjected to heightened inspections due to sharply lowered EU pesticide residue limits, while marine exports face higher sampling rates over antibiotic concerns, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

It added that in manufacturing, compliance with regimes such as REACH for chemicals and evolving climate-related rules adds significant cost, particularly for MSMEs with limited certification capacity.

India argues that while these measures are framed as consumer or environmental safeguards, their cumulative effect functions as a de facto trade barrier, it said, adding that Indian exporters face a dense web of non-tariff barriers in the European Union that often blunt the impact of tariff cuts.

"Tariff liberalisation alone will not deliver proportional export gains unless accompanied by regulatory cooperation, faster approvals and mutual recognition in any trade deal with the EU," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

He said that the trade pact should also resolve the two critical concerns of India with regard to carbon tax - carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM). It has come into effect from January 1 on products which emit high carbon during their manufacturing processes, such as steel and aluminium.

"The EU has already signalled flexibility by offering CBAM carve-outs to US goods, and India may ask for similar treatment," Srivastava said.

He said this tax is particularly damaging for MSMEs, which face high compliance costs, complex reporting requirements and the risk of being penalised using inflated default emissions values.

"Without exemptions, carve-outs or at least safeguard language (on CBAM), the FTA could become structurally unbalanced, allowing EU goods' duty-free access to India while Indian exports remain constrained by Europe's climate-linked border measures," he added.

At the services front, the GTRI also said that the EU limits remote delivery of services by requiring Indian firms to set up local offices and by imposing high minimum salary thresholds for Indian professionals.

India argues that these conditions defeat the purpose of digital trade and weaken its IT exports, which rely heavily on cross-border delivery, it added.

India is also seeking EU recognition as a 'data-secure' country under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which would allow smoother transfer of EU citizens' data.

Without it, Indian firms face higher compliance costs than competitors from Japan or South Korea, it said.

"The EU, however, wants India to adopt privacy rules closer to GDPR. New Delhi counters that its Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 already provides adequate safeguards and that tighter alignment would burden its fast-growing digital economy," Srivastava said.

He said that India is also pressing for easier short-term business visas, totalisation agreements to avoid double social security contributions, and mutual recognition of professional qualifications, while the EU is seeking broader access to India's banking, legal and financial services markets.

"With EU governments cautious about labour mobility, India's services gains will hinge on progress in data-secure status, totalisation, and temporary movement of professionals," he said.

Further, the 27-nation bloc is seeking access to India's about USD 600 billion government procurement market, including contracts awarded by the central government and public sector undertakings.

"India is likely to offer limited access, pointing out that the EU's own procurement market remains largely closed to foreign firms. At most, New Delhi may offer limited commitments similar to those agreed with the UK," Srivastava said.

India and the EU are also negotiating a separate GI (Geographical indicators) and investment protection pacts.

The EU wants automatic GI recognition in India for products such as Champagne, Roquefort (a blue cheese from France which is made from sheep's milk) and Prosciutto di Parma (a dry-cured ham from Italy).

"India insists these products follow its standard registration process, just as Indian GIs -- such as Darjeeling tea, basmati rice and alphonso mangoes -- must undergo rigorous scrutiny before gaining protection in Europe," it said.

The EU is a major source of foreign direct investment in India, with cumulative investment stock exceeding 100 billion euros as of 2024.

Since India scrapped most of its old bilateral investment treaties in 2016, the investment chapter of the trade deal has become critical for European investors seeking predictability.

It said that India wants the agreement anchored in its Model Bilateral Investment Treaty, which limits investor protections to safeguard regulatory autonomy.

"The EU, on the other hand, is pressing for stronger investment protections. New Delhi, citing past disputes, remains wary," it added.

In 2015, India terminated 22 of its 27 investment treaties with EU countries, arguing they exposed India to excessive legal claims and restricted its ability to regulate in the public interest, the GTRI said.