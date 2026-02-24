MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 February 2026

IBM shares plunge 13% after Anthropic says Claude can modernise COBOL systems

COBOL is a programming language widely used on IBM mainframes across banking, insurance and government systems

Reuters Published 24.02.26, 11:59 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Shares of International Business Machines recorded their steepest daily drop in more than 25 years on Monday, after AI startup Anthropic said its Claude Code tool could be used to modernize a programming language run on IBM systems.

IBM shares sank 13.2%, their biggest drop since October 18, 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

COBOL is a programming language widely used on IBM mainframes across banking, insurance and government systems.

"Modernizing a COBOL system once required armies of consultants spending years mapping workflows. Tools like Claude Code can automate the exploration and analysis phases that consume most of the effort in COBOL modernization," Anthropic said in a blog post on Monday.

"With AI, teams can modernize their COBOL codebase in quarters instead of years," it added.

Software stocks have been battered in recent months by market fears around the growing capabilities of AI tools, particularly following the launch of plug-ins from Anthropic's large language model Claude, seen as the startup's push to become an application layer.

Shares of cybersecurity companies including CrowdStrike and Datadog also slumped on Monday, as investors weighed the potential impact of Anthropic's new security tool on the industry.

RELATED TOPICS

IBM
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-PG cutoff 'virtually zero', SC raises concern over medical education quality

'You (the government) will have to satisfy us that the drastic reduction in the cutoff marks, virtually bringing it to zero, does not affect the quality of education,' the apex court told additional solicitor-general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the health ministry
Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu
Quote left Quote right

The Modi govt has abandoned them, India was amongst the first to recognise Palestine

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT