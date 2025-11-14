India negotiating trade pact with US, EU, other nations: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India is negotiating free trade agreements at present with countries, including the US, European Union, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and Chile.

He also said that India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) would be happy to join hands with the state government to develop a world class convention centre - Andhra Mandapam - like Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The minister added that lowering trade barriers globally will help promote free flow of goods, services and capital.

India has already implemented free trade agreements with countries such as UAE, Australia and four nation European bloc EFTA.

"We are currently negotiating with the EU, US, Oman, New Zealand, Chile and Peru and many more wanting us to start negotiations," he said here at CII Partnership Summit 2025.

To promote ease of doing business, he said the Centre has removed as many as 42,000 compliances and abolished 1,500 laws.

The India-US trade negotiations have witnessed "a lot of positive developments" in the recent round of talks after the Donald Trump administration scaled back from its earlier confrontational stance over India's Russian oil purchases, according to a report by PTI.

A senior official noted that discussions may deliver results "before the end of the year", as the talks are advancing at an "encouraging" pace.

Earlier this week, India successfully concluded the fourth round of negotiations with New Zealand. The two countries held discussions over a wide range of priority issues, covering trade in goods and services, economic and technical cooperation, investment, and rules of origin.

In October, India and EU engaged in negotiations to finalise a mutually beneficial, balanced and equitable trade agreement. Both sides aim to finalise the agreement by the end of this year.