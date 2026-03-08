India rolls out relief for exporters as West Asia war disrupts shipping routes

The government has rolled out a series of relief measures for exporters as the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupts global shipping routes, pushes up freight and insurance costs, and threatens the price competitiveness of Indian goods in overseas markets.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has extended the export obligation (EO) period for specified Advance Authorisations and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) authorisations expiring between March 1 and May 31, 2026, automatically up to August 31, 2026, without payment of the composition fee.

The measures have been taken in view of the prevailing geo-political developments affecting international shipping routes and global supply chains and to facilitate exporters, the public notice from DGFT said.

Exporters had been demanding the extension to help them meet their obligations, already grappling with high US tariffs and now facing challenges from the West Asian crisis triggered by the joint attack of the US and Israel on Iran, which has disrupted shipping movements.

Separately, the commerce ministry has assured exporters that full benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme will be restored from April 1, according to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

The government had halved RoDTEP rates for most sectors — barring agriculture and processed food products — from February 23.

“The current 50 per cent RoDTEP rates are applicable only up to March 31, 2026. The full restoration of RoDTEP rates will take effect from April 1,” FIEO president SC Ralhan said.

Meanwhile, the Union shipping ministry has issued a standard operating procedure (SoP) asking ports to facilitate exporters during the crisis. Ports may consider requests for reduction, waiver or remission of charges, including vessel charges and storage rent, on a case-by-case basis.

Each port will appoint a nodal officer as a single-point contact to address issues within 24–72 hours. Ports have also been advised to hold periodic meetings with stakeholders, permit temporary storage of West Asia-bound cargo as transhipment cargo, prioritise perishable shipments, facilitate return of export cargo from the region and coordinate closely with agencies such as Customs and DGFT.