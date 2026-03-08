MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 08 March 2026

Alphabet raises Sundar Pichai pay package to USD 692 million with stock incentives

Performance stock units tied to shareholder returns and new incentives linked to Waymo and Wing growth boost potential CEO compensation

Our Bureau Published 08.03.26, 04:56 AM
Sundar Pichai salary 2026

Sundar Pichai File picture

Alphabet increased Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s total potential pay to $692 million over the next three years, making him one of the best-paid chief executives in the world, Financial Times reported on Saturday.

The bulk of Pichai’s package comes in performance stock units with a target value of $126 million split evenly into two tranches, the company said on Friday. The PSUs are valued by parent company Alphabet’s total shareholder return compared with the rest of the S&P 100 and could pay out as much as twice the target, or $252 million, if it outperforms significantly or nothing if it lags behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pichai will also get $84 million in restricted stock over the next three years, vesting roughly on a monthly basis so long as he remains at the company, and an annual salary of $2mn.

Google added a pair of new stock incentives worth as much as $350 million linked to the growth of its Waymo self-driving taxi arm and Wing drone delivery start-up.

That gives the CEO a maximum payout of $692 million if he exceeds expectations, with a baseline amount of $391 million in stock and salary.

RELATED TOPICS

Sundar Pichai Google
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Middle East conflict: Gulf states hit by missiles, Tehran seeks to calm regional tensions

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their drones struck a US air combat centre at Al Dhafra Air Base, near Abu Dhabi
US praises India on Russian oil
Quote left Quote right

Indians had been good actors. We’d asked them to stop buying sanctioned Russian oil

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT