India and US engaged in trade deal talks, commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal confirms

India and the United States are currently in discussions over a potential trade deal, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated on Thursday.

He noted that India's exports to the US continue to show positive growth despite facing high tariffs.

"Both sides are engaged (in trade deal talks)...and both sides feel that there can be a trade deal," Agrawal told reporters here.

The secretary further mentioned that a virtual meeting took place in December last year between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.