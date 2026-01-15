MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 15 January 2026

India and US engaged in trade deal talks, commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal confirms

He said that India's exports to the US are recording positive growth despite high tariffs

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 15.01.26, 03:28 PM
Rajesh Agrawal

Rajesh Agrawal PTI

India and the United States are currently in discussions over a potential trade deal, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated on Thursday.

He noted that India's exports to the US continue to show positive growth despite facing high tariffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Both sides are engaged (in trade deal talks)...and both sides feel that there can be a trade deal," Agrawal told reporters here.

The secretary further mentioned that a virtual meeting took place in December last year between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

RELATED TOPICS

India-US Trade Deal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court stays FIRs against ED officers over I-PAC raid, issues notice to Bengal govt

The plea raises serious issues on alleged interference by state agencies in the ED’s investigation, the apex court bench says, warning that obstruction of central agencies probing serious offences could lead to lawlessness
U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Reuters White House correspondent Steve Holland during an exclusive interview in the Oval Office in the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 14, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

I think he's [Putin] ready to make a deal... Ukraine is less ready to make a deal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT