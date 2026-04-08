Hyundai Motor India to raise vehicle prices by up to 1% from May amid cost pressures

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday announced a price hike of up to 1 per cent across its vehicle portfolio, effective May 2026, citing rising input costs and broader cost escalations.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it has planned to increase prices across models, with the exact quantum varying depending on the variant and model.

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The price revision is attributed to a combination of various cost escalations, it added.

"The company's endeavor is always to absorb rising costs to safeguard our customer from price fluctuations. However, the escalating input costs have necessitated to pass on a part of this impact through a marginal price revision," it said.