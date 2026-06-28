MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 28 June 2026

HDFC given clean chit by law firms after review fully rejects ex-chair's ethics claims

Three-month exercise reviews board records and witness accounts while former chairman dismisses inquiry for lacking transparency

Our Bureau Published 28.06.26, 06:31 AM
HDFC Bank corporate governance row

Representational picture

Private sector lender HDFC Bank has cleared itself of ethical concerns raised by former chairman Atanu Chakraborty after an independent legal review by two external law firms found no evidence to support the latter’s claims that the lender’s internal practices conflicted with his personal values and ethics.

The three-month review concluded that board records, internal documents and witness interviews did not substantiate Chakraborty’s resignation letter or subsequent public statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The contemporaneous evidence reviewed was inconsistent with Chakraborty’s statement, and external law firms’ review did not identify any basis for the statement,” the bank said in a filing on Friday.

Responding to the findings, Chakraborty reportedly said on Saturday that the exercise was “superfluous” and that he declined to participate because the bank had refused to disclose the review’s terms of reference or the legal basis for commissioning it. The sudden exit in March had triggered a swift four-day selloff in the bank’s stocks, wiping out roughly 1.35 lakh crore in shareholder wealth, casting a spotlight on corporate governance.

RELATED TOPICS

HDFC Bank HDFC
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh maritime strike reported in Strait of Hormuz amid renewed US-Iran hostilities

Tehran has accused the United States of failing to uphold the interim agreement, in particular by failing to sustain a promised ceasefire in Lebanon, which US ally Israel invaded in March in pursuit of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah
Abhijeet Dipke
Quote left Quote right

It is clear now; the TET paper leak proves that the BJP govt can't conduct even a single exam

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT