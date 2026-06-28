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regular-article-logo Sunday, 28 June 2026

Not targeted at India: Gor says H-1B visa curbs stem from wider US review process

US ambassador expresses confidence on resolving pending trade deal issues while linking immigration changes to border security priorities

Our Bureau Published 28.06.26, 06:34 AM
H-1B visa India USA

Sergio Gor File Picture

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said India and the United States are making steady progress towards finalising a bilateral trade deal, expressing confidence that the remaining issues will be resolved in the coming weeks and months. He also addressed concerns over the H-1B visa process, saying it was not aimed specifically at India.

Responding to concerns over the H-1B visa process, Gor said the changes were part of a broader review of the US immigration system and were not directed at India.

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“I don’t think the big item to remember on that is, this is not targeted at India. The United States had to take stock of the whole immigration system, every kind of visa. Unfortunately, under previous administrations, our borders were wide open. That’s something the President wanted to fix on day one. It’s actually something the Prime Minister relates to. When I listen to the Prime Minister speaking in India, he talks about no illegal migrants. We 100% agree with that,” he said.

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