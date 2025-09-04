MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
GST has become simpler, new rates to be effective from first day of Navratri: PM Narendra Modi

In an interaction with National Teacher awardees, Modi noted that five new gems (panch ratna) have been added to India's vibrant economy through the GST reforms

PTI Published 04.09.25, 07:17 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during a meeting with National Awardee Teachers at his official residence, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during a meeting with National Awardee Teachers at his official residence, in New Delhi. PTI picture

GST 2.0 is a double dose of support and growth for the nation and the generation reforms have been done to support India's progress in the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

His comments came a day after the GST Council approved a complete overhaul of the tangled Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

In an interaction with National Teacher awardees, Modi noted that five new gems (panch ratna) have been added to India's vibrant economy through the GST reforms.

He said GST has become even simpler and new rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent will become effective from first day of Navratri.

"GST 2.0 is a double dose of support and growth for the nation. Next generation reforms in GST has been done to support India's progress in 21st century. Five new gems (panch ratna) have been added to India's vibrant economy through GST reforms," he said.

"Without timely changes, we cannot give our country its rightful place in today's global situation. I had said from the Red Fort on 15 August this time that it is crucial to undertake next-generation reforms to make India self-reliant. I had also promised the countrymen that there would be a double blast of happiness before this Diwali and Chhath Puja," he added.

The prime minister said that during Congress regime basic household items used to be "heavily taxed" and the BJP government has tried to address those issues for ease of common man.

PM Narendra Modi GST Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
