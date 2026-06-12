FSSAI asks food businesses to stop use of metallic pins, wires in packaging over health risks

Food regulator FSSAI on Friday asked all food business operators (FBOs) to immediately stop using metallic pins and wires for packaging of food items and parcels, as this could result in adverse health consequences for consumers.

In an advisory issued in the interest of public health and food safety, the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) warned the FBOs that penal action would be taken if they fail to comply with this directive.

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"It has come to the notice of FSSAI that metallic/staple pins and wires are being used by FBOs for preparing decorative cakes and other such products and for fastening food packets, cake boxes, sweet boxes, snack pouches, takeaway food parcels and other food packages," the regulator said.

Several instances have been reported wherein metallic/staple pins have been found embedded in or attached to cakes and food packages. This creates a "serious food safety hazard", FSSAI said.

The regulator said that there is a significant risk that such pins might inadvertently be consumed by consumers. This could result in injury and adverse health consequences.

"All FBOs are hereby directed to immediately discontinue the use of metallic pins/wires or any other such material for sealing, fastening, securing, or packaging any food item, food parcel, takeaway meal, bakery product, cake box, sweet box, snack packet, or any other food item or package," the advisory said.

The FSSAI warned that if the FBOs do not comply with this directive, appropriate penal action would be taken as per provisions of the FSS Act, 2006, and applicable Regulations.

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