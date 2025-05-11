Flight disruptions hit Delhi: Around 100 cancellations reported

Around 100 flights to and from the Delhi airport were cancelled on Sunday, according to a source.

Security measures were enhanced, and at least 32 airports in the northern and western parts of the country were temporarily shut in view of the conflict between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air, and sea with immediate effect.

As many as 52 domestic departures and 44 arrivals, and one international departure were cancelled. These cancellations happened between 5.00 am and 4.30 pm, the source said.

"Delhi Airport is operating normally. However, due to changes in airspace dynamics and increased security measures, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be affected," DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is the busiest airport in the country.

