Elon Musk bought $1.4 billion shares in SpaceX last year: Report

Elon Musk increased his stake in SpaceX last year by purchasing $1.4 billion worth of stock from current and former employees, The Information reported on Tuesday.

The secondary stock purchase, made through Musk's trust, was disclosed in a draft of SpaceX's confidential IPO prospectus, the report said.

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SpaceX also approved a plan last month that would award the billionaire CEO 60 million additional shares if the company’s market capitalization climbs from $1.1 trillion to as high as $6.6 trillion and completes an ambitious plan of building data centers in space to supply compute for AI developers, The Information said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.