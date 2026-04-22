Diet Coke shortage hits India as Iran war upends supply of aluminium cans

The Iran war has caused a shortage of Diet Coke in India, where it is sold only in aluminium cans that have run short because of delayed shipments from the Gulf caused by the Iran war.

The Gulf accounts for around 9% of global aluminium production, which has been trapped since the end of February by Iran's de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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While most soft drinks are sold in India both in plastic bottles and cans, Diet Coke is only sold in cans. Two Coca-Cola distributors told Reuters on Wednesday the company had notified them it was rationing supplies or not fulfilling some orders due to a can shortage caused by the war.

"We've been placing orders but have been told there is a shortage due to war," said Sanjay, one of the distributors, who declined to give his last name.

Coca-Cola declined to comment.

Rationing Diet Coke

The drinks giant counts India as a major growth market. It reported sales of 50 billion rupees ($533 million) in 2024-25, its highest since at least 2021. Sugar-free products are a growth category: India's reduced-sugar food and beverage market will be worth $4.7 billion by 2030, more than double its size from 2023, Grand View Research says.

An industry executive said the Diet Coke shortage was due to some consignments of imported cans being delayed. Production of cans and bottles in India has also become more expensive because of an energy shortage.

"There is some production happening, but it's being rationed as the company can't meet all the demand," the executive said.

In northern Uttar Pradesh state, grocer Ashish Saxena said orders for Diet Coke had been delayed.

"Earlier, orders were delivered within five-six hours. The company is now pushing for Coke Zero which comes in a plastic bottle and is very reasonable if compared with other products," he said.

Some social media users have been posting memes on Instagram to share their disappointment over Diet Coke shortages. One video post by user Devanshu Saran shows a man running to an Indian supermarket and buying more than a dozen cans.