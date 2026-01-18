DGCA slaps Rs 22.2 crore penalty on IndiGo over massive flight disruptions in December

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a fine of ₹22.2 crore on IndiGo for its poor implementation of revised crew roster norms and other operational failures that led to massive flight disruptions in early December.

The DGCA order came on the basis of the findings of its four-member committee that was set up to carry out a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to such disruptions.

The airline has also been directed to furnish a ₹50-crore bank guarantee to ensure compliance with the DGCA directives and long-term systemic correction. The DGCA has asked IndiGo to relieve the senior vice-president (operations control centre) from current responsibilities after the probe panel found him responsible for the failure in systemic planning and timely implementation of the revised flight duty time limitation provisions.

Warnings have also been issued to CEO Pieter Elbers and accountable manager (chief operating officer), among others, for the crisis.

“Caution to the CEO for inadequate overall oversight of flight operations and crisis management. Warning to the accountable manager (COO) for failure to assess the impact of winter schedule 2025 and the revised FDTL CAR (civil aviation requirements) leading to widespread disruptions,” the DGCA said in a statement.

The DGCA underscored the committee’s observations that blamed the IndiGo imbroglio on over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, deficiencies in system software support and weak management structure and operational control.

The committee flagged that the failure of the airline management to adequately identify planning deficiencies, maintain sufficient operational buffer and effectively implement the revised FDTL provisions.

“These lapses resulted in widespread flight delays and large-scale cancellations, causing inconvenience to passengers,” the committee said in its report.

The IndiGo fiasco had led to the cancellation of 2,507 flights and delays of 1,852 flights between December 3 and December 5.

Responding to the DGCA’s order, IndiGo said: “We would like to take this opportunity to inform all of our stakeholders, particularly our valued customers, that the board and the management of IndiGo are committed to taking full cognisance of the orders and will, in a thoughtful and timely manner, take appropriate measures.”