DGCA, BCAS, and AAI struggling with 37-48% manpower shortage, official data reveals

Aviation watchdogs DGCA and BCAS and state-owned AAI are grappling with a significant manpower crunch, with 37 to 48 per cent of the total sanctioned positions remaining vacant, according to official data.

Nearly 48 per cent of the posts are vacant at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) while it is 37 per cent in the case of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

State-owned AAI plans to hire 1,098 people at the executive level in the current financial year. As per the data provided by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol to the Lok Sabha last week, as many as 814 posts were vacant out of the sanctioned 1,692 positions at DGCA.

In the case of BCAS, there were 224 vacancies, while the sanctioned strength is 598.

At AAI, out of the sanctioned strength of 25,730 posts, 9,502 are vacant.

These are figures for this year till March 31.

In a written reply to the Lower House, the minister said that 441 posts were created in the restructuring exercise finalised during 2022 and 2024 at DGCA.

The process of filling up the posts involves framing of recruitment rules and the action by the recruiting agencies like Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

"The recruitment is a continuous process and posts are filled up according to the prescribed procedure," the minister said and added that BCAS is a deputation-based organisation.

Contractual appointments and alternative methods of hiring are done from time to time at DGCA and BCAS.

"In DGCA, total number of 107 consultants/Young Professional/FOIs (Flight Operations Inspectors) on contract basis, and in BCAS, total of 14 consultants were hired to address manpower shortages," Mohol said.

Tentatively, AAI plans to hire 1,098 people at the executive level in the current financial year ending March 31, 2026.

"AAI has made a budgetary provision (Budget Estimates) for FY 2025-26 for recruitment and manpower expansion of Rs 61.48 crore," the minister said.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.

