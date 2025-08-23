Consumer authority slaps Rs 3 lakh fine on VLCC for for misleading ads on slimming treatments

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed Rs 3 lakh fine on VLCC Ltd for publishing misleading advertisements related to slimming treatments.

In a statement on Saturday, the Department of Consumer Affairs said the penalty has been imposed on VLCC "for publishing misleading advertisements regarding fat-loss and slimming treatments through the use of the US-FDA approved CoolSculpting procedure/machine." The department said the VLCC matter came into notice through a complaint and monitoring of ads in the beauty sector.

"On examination, it was found that VLCC was making exaggerated claims of drastic weight loss and inch reduction within a single session, which went far beyond the actual approval granted to the CoolSculpting machine, thereby misleading consumers," the statement said.

During the investigation, CCPA found that VLCC's advertisements projected CoolSculpting and related procedures as a permanent weight-loss and size-reduction solution.

CCPA imposed a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on VLCC and also issued certain advisories. The authority directed the company to strictly adhere to these advisories in future ads and disclaimers.

Sharing details on VLCC's misleading ads, CCPA said that some of the alleged claims are -- "Lose up to 600g and 7 cm in 1 session"; "Drop 1 Size in 1 session permanently"; "Drop one size in one hour"; and "VLCC brings you a ground-breaking fat reduction treatment".

CCPA said such ads are misleading and give consumers the false impression that CoolSculpting guarantees permanent and significant weight loss.

"In reality, the procedure is only approved for localized fat reduction in specific body areas and only for individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or less," the statement said.

With respect to the US-FDA-approved CoolSculpting machine, CCPA observed that the machine, manufactured by Zeltiq Aesthetics, is approved only for the reduction of localized fat bulges in areas such as the upper arm, bra fat, back fat, banana roll, submental area, thigh, abdomen, and flank.

Hence, it is not a weight-loss treatment.

"By omitting these critical facts, VLCC misled consumers in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019," CCPA said, while imposing the penalty.

Going forward, CCPA said, in future advertisements, VLCC should disclose prominently the specific body areas targeted for fat reduction.

The ads and disclaimers should mention that the procedure works only for individuals with BMI of 30 or less.

"Clearly mention -- 'The CoolSculpting Procedure is used for treatment of the focal fat deposits and not weight loss' in both advertisements and consent forms, in a clear and easily readable manner," the authority directed.

VLCC has been told to restrict claims strictly to what has been approved by the US-FDA.

"Inform consumers about the absence of testing on the Indian demographic and the lack of US-FDA endorsement for India before they avail of the service," CCPA told VLCC.

The authority also asked the company to discontinue unfair and prejudicial contract clauses that attempt to escape legal liability and accountability for the claims made.

CCPA further cautioned all beauty clinics, wellness centers, and service providers using CoolSculpting machines in India that these directions must be followed with strict adherence.

Any violation will invite stringent action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including penalties, discontinuation of misleading advertisements,and legal proceedings.

Earlier, CCPA had imposed Rs 3 lakh fine on Kaya Limited for publishing misleading advertisements on CoolSculpting treatments.

Kaya Ltd complied with the order and paid the penalty amount.

