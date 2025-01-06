MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Centre considering mandatory hallmarking for silver after consumer demands

PTI Published 06.01.25, 02:47 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should consider implementing mandatory hallmarking for silver and silver artifacts following consumer demands.

"There is a demand from consumers for hallmarking of silver. You (BIS) can deliberate and take a call," Joshi said at the 78th BIS Foundation Day event.

The government currently mandates hallmarking only for gold jewellery and artifacts, aimed at protecting consumer interests and ensuring product authenticity.

The existing hallmarking system includes a unique six-digit alphanumeric code (HUID), which certifies gold purity.

The potential extension to silver hallmarking would mark a significant expansion of India's precious metals quality control measures.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

