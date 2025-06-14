MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 June 2025

CBI registers FIR against Noida-based construction firm Supertech, promoter RK Arora for Rs 126 Crore IDBI Bank Fraud

Arora has been named in the FIR alongside whole-time directors Sangita Arora, Mohit Arora, Parul Arora, Vikas Kansal, Pradeep Kumar, Anil Kumar Sharma, and Anil Kumar Jain

PTI Published 14.06.25, 07:43 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The CBI has registered an FIR against Noida-based construction firm Supertech Limited and its promoter R K Arora among others for allegedly defrauding IDBI Bank of Rs 126.07 crore, officials said Saturday.

Arora has been named in the FIR alongside whole-time directors Sangita Arora, Mohit Arora, Parul Arora, Vikas Kansal, Pradeep Kumar, Anil Kumar Sharma, and Anil Kumar Jain, in addition to the Noida-based company, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the CBI conducted coordinated search operations at five locations linked to the accused, including official and residential premises in Noida and Ghaziabad, in connection with the case.

Also Read

During the raids, agency officials seized cash amounting to Rs 28.5 lakh, CBI's spokesperson said in a statement.

The case was initiated following a complaint from IDBI Bank, which alleged that the accused had conspired to misappropriate sanctioned loan funds through fraudulent means.

According to the FIR, the bank alleged that the company and its directors submitted forged documents to secure credit facilities under false pretences.

The loan account was subsequently declared a wilful default and categorised as fraudulent, allegedly resulting in wrongful losses totalling Rs 126.07 crore to IDBI Bank Ltd., the CBI said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Noida IDBI Bank
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'I blacked out': Thai singer recalls ’98 crash after Ramesh survives in same seat 27 years later

Thai pop star James Ruangsak, who survived a deadly 1998 plane crash while seated in 11A, reflects on the eerie connection to the Air India sole survivor who escaped from the same seat
Resident doctors and medical students carry their belongings from the damaged government hostel a day after an Air India flight crashed into the building, in Ahmedabad, Friday, June 13, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Humbly request you to consider extending aid to families of the deceased medical college victims

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT